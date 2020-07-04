All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8205 Clipper Street

8205 Clipper Street · No Longer Available
Location

8205 Clipper Street, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home features tile floors, stone looking counter-tops, large windows and a covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8205 Clipper Street have any available units?
8205 Clipper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8205 Clipper Street have?
Some of 8205 Clipper Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8205 Clipper Street currently offering any rent specials?
8205 Clipper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8205 Clipper Street pet-friendly?
No, 8205 Clipper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8205 Clipper Street offer parking?
Yes, 8205 Clipper Street offers parking.
Does 8205 Clipper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8205 Clipper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8205 Clipper Street have a pool?
No, 8205 Clipper Street does not have a pool.
Does 8205 Clipper Street have accessible units?
No, 8205 Clipper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8205 Clipper Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8205 Clipper Street has units with dishwashers.

