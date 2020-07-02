All apartments in Frisco
8172 Bobwhite Drive

Location

8172 Bobwhite Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house split bedrooms master on one side of house other two on other side. High ceilings in living area. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms, 2 car garage with remote controls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8172 Bobwhite Drive have any available units?
8172 Bobwhite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8172 Bobwhite Drive have?
Some of 8172 Bobwhite Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8172 Bobwhite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8172 Bobwhite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8172 Bobwhite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8172 Bobwhite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8172 Bobwhite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8172 Bobwhite Drive offers parking.
Does 8172 Bobwhite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8172 Bobwhite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8172 Bobwhite Drive have a pool?
No, 8172 Bobwhite Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8172 Bobwhite Drive have accessible units?
No, 8172 Bobwhite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8172 Bobwhite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8172 Bobwhite Drive has units with dishwashers.

