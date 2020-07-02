Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house split bedrooms master on one side of house other two on other side. High ceilings in living area. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms, 2 car garage with remote controls.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8172 Bobwhite Drive have any available units?
8172 Bobwhite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8172 Bobwhite Drive have?
Some of 8172 Bobwhite Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8172 Bobwhite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8172 Bobwhite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.