Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Move in Ready! One Story home in Frisco! Laminate flooring upon entry into living and breakfast areas. High Vaulted Ceilings! Beautiful wood burning brick fireplace with white mantle. Kitchen features white cabinets and white appliances. Refrigerator included! Large Backyard! Minutes away from Dr. Pepper Park, retail & shopping, and N Dallas Tollway. Use TAR Lease application and submit copies of PHOTO ID with app. Pets are case by case.