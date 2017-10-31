All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8137 Snowmass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8137 Snowmass
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:32 PM

8137 Snowmass

8137 Snowmass Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8137 Snowmass Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand New- Luxury Townhome in the heart of Frisco. 4 bdrm, 3.5 bath home with first floor home office-4th bdrm, full bath, laundry-utility room which lets out to a two car garage. Second floor opens up to hardwood floors, kitchen with light quartz counters, dark cabinetry and stainless appliances. The master bdrm has large walk-in closet, en suite with quartz counters and tiled walk-in shower. The third floor has two more bdrms, full bath and game room that leads out to a covered balcony. All appliances included.
PERFECT LOCATION overlooking green space and short walk to community pool. Only minutes from Legacy West, Stonebriar Mall, The Star and Dr. Pepper Ballpark. Convenient to Tollway and 121. Frisco ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8137 Snowmass have any available units?
8137 Snowmass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8137 Snowmass have?
Some of 8137 Snowmass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8137 Snowmass currently offering any rent specials?
8137 Snowmass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8137 Snowmass pet-friendly?
No, 8137 Snowmass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8137 Snowmass offer parking?
Yes, 8137 Snowmass offers parking.
Does 8137 Snowmass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8137 Snowmass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8137 Snowmass have a pool?
Yes, 8137 Snowmass has a pool.
Does 8137 Snowmass have accessible units?
No, 8137 Snowmass does not have accessible units.
Does 8137 Snowmass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8137 Snowmass has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District