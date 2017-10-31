8137 Snowmass

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage new construction

Brand New- Luxury Townhome in the heart of Frisco. 4 bdrm, 3.5 bath home with first floor home office-4th bdrm, full bath, laundry-utility room which lets out to a two car garage. Second floor opens up to hardwood floors, kitchen with light quartz counters, dark cabinetry and stainless appliances. The master bdrm has large walk-in closet, en suite with quartz counters and tiled walk-in shower. The third floor has two more bdrms, full bath and game room that leads out to a covered balcony. All appliances included.

PERFECT LOCATION overlooking green space and short walk to community pool. Only minutes from Legacy West, Stonebriar Mall, The Star and Dr. Pepper Ballpark. Convenient to Tollway and 121. Frisco ISD