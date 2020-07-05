8117 Clipper Street

Amenities
Wonderful 3-2-2 home has excellent floor plan and pretty new updates: interior paint, 2-inch blinds, fans and lights, granite countertop in kitchen and bathrooms .This house has wood laminate floor through whole house, garden tub and separate shower in master bath. Kitchen has lots of cabinets. Great schools, elementary school, middle school and high school are in community. Walking distance to trails, community swimming pool. Just minutes from Stonebriar mall for shopping and dining. Highway 121, 380 and North Dallas Tollway are nearby. A must see property!