Frisco, TX
8117 Clipper Street
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:12 AM

8117 Clipper Street

8117 Clipper St · No Longer Available
Location

8117 Clipper St, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful 3-2-2 home has excellent floor plan and pretty new updates: interior paint, 2-inch blinds, fans and lights, granite countertop in kitchen and bathrooms .This house has wood laminate floor through whole house, garden tub and separate shower in master bath. Kitchen has lots of cabinets. Great schools, elementary school, middle school and high school are in community. Walking distance to trails, community swimming pool. Just minutes from Stonebriar mall for shopping and dining. Highway 121, 380 and North Dallas Tollway are nearby. A must see property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8117 Clipper Street have any available units?
8117 Clipper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8117 Clipper Street have?
Some of 8117 Clipper Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8117 Clipper Street currently offering any rent specials?
8117 Clipper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8117 Clipper Street pet-friendly?
No, 8117 Clipper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8117 Clipper Street offer parking?
Yes, 8117 Clipper Street offers parking.
Does 8117 Clipper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8117 Clipper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8117 Clipper Street have a pool?
Yes, 8117 Clipper Street has a pool.
Does 8117 Clipper Street have accessible units?
No, 8117 Clipper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8117 Clipper Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8117 Clipper Street has units with dishwashers.

