Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:26 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8021 Bobwhite Drive
8021 Bobwhite Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8021 Bobwhite Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with fenced in yard. Vaulted ceilings, open concept living and cute enclosed patio with ceiling fan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8021 Bobwhite Drive have any available units?
8021 Bobwhite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8021 Bobwhite Drive have?
Some of 8021 Bobwhite Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 8021 Bobwhite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8021 Bobwhite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8021 Bobwhite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8021 Bobwhite Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 8021 Bobwhite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8021 Bobwhite Drive offers parking.
Does 8021 Bobwhite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8021 Bobwhite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8021 Bobwhite Drive have a pool?
No, 8021 Bobwhite Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8021 Bobwhite Drive have accessible units?
No, 8021 Bobwhite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8021 Bobwhite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8021 Bobwhite Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
