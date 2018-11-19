All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8021 Bobwhite Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8021 Bobwhite Drive
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:26 PM

8021 Bobwhite Drive

8021 Bobwhite Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8021 Bobwhite Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with fenced in yard. Vaulted ceilings, open concept living and cute enclosed patio with ceiling fan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8021 Bobwhite Drive have any available units?
8021 Bobwhite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8021 Bobwhite Drive have?
Some of 8021 Bobwhite Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8021 Bobwhite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8021 Bobwhite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8021 Bobwhite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8021 Bobwhite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8021 Bobwhite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8021 Bobwhite Drive offers parking.
Does 8021 Bobwhite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8021 Bobwhite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8021 Bobwhite Drive have a pool?
No, 8021 Bobwhite Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8021 Bobwhite Drive have accessible units?
No, 8021 Bobwhite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8021 Bobwhite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8021 Bobwhite Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District