Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8009 Whitehart Street
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8009 Whitehart Street
8009 Whitehart Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8009 Whitehart Street, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom DR Horton home . Being updated, new paint , new flooring . Good location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8009 Whitehart Street have any available units?
8009 Whitehart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8009 Whitehart Street have?
Some of 8009 Whitehart Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8009 Whitehart Street currently offering any rent specials?
8009 Whitehart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8009 Whitehart Street pet-friendly?
No, 8009 Whitehart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 8009 Whitehart Street offer parking?
Yes, 8009 Whitehart Street offers parking.
Does 8009 Whitehart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8009 Whitehart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8009 Whitehart Street have a pool?
No, 8009 Whitehart Street does not have a pool.
Does 8009 Whitehart Street have accessible units?
No, 8009 Whitehart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8009 Whitehart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8009 Whitehart Street has units with dishwashers.
