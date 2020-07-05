All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:03 AM

8000 Ruskin Circle

8000 Ruskin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8000 Ruskin Circle, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful one-story. Tenant Occupied, Avail Aug 4. Lawn Care provided by Landlord. 3 BRs + study, huge formal DR that can be used as 2nd Liv Area. Carpet free home. Kit with Cerm tile, granite type CTs, lots of cabinets, Fridge. Master suite secluded in back and overlooks heavily shaded back yard. Master bath features garden tub, separate shower. Shaded back yard with flagstone patio. Custom paints, crown moldings. Community pool and park area.
Near Mall, Easy access to Dallas Tollway, minutes to Dallas Cowboys Practice center, Toyota Soccer Stadium

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8000 Ruskin Circle have any available units?
8000 Ruskin Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8000 Ruskin Circle have?
Some of 8000 Ruskin Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8000 Ruskin Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8000 Ruskin Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8000 Ruskin Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8000 Ruskin Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8000 Ruskin Circle offer parking?
No, 8000 Ruskin Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8000 Ruskin Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8000 Ruskin Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8000 Ruskin Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8000 Ruskin Circle has a pool.
Does 8000 Ruskin Circle have accessible units?
No, 8000 Ruskin Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8000 Ruskin Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8000 Ruskin Circle has units with dishwashers.

