8000 Ruskin Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful one-story. Tenant Occupied, Avail Aug 4. Lawn Care provided by Landlord. 3 BRs + study, huge formal DR that can be used as 2nd Liv Area. Carpet free home. Kit with Cerm tile, granite type CTs, lots of cabinets, Fridge. Master suite secluded in back and overlooks heavily shaded back yard. Master bath features garden tub, separate shower. Shaded back yard with flagstone patio. Custom paints, crown moldings. Community pool and park area.

Near Mall, Easy access to Dallas Tollway, minutes to Dallas Cowboys Practice center, Toyota Soccer Stadium