Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:28 AM

8000 Gulf Street

8000 Gulf Street · No Longer Available
Location

8000 Gulf Street, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Location! Location! Location! Immaculate Cozy 3BR 2BA 1Story home in most desired Frisco Preston Lakes.Prime Neighborhood Location in Frisco between HILLCREST & COIT,just North of HWY 121.Open Floor Plan.Recently Updated Wood Floor throughout house.Stacked Living & Dining.Master Suite with Separate Shower,Dual Sink,Garden Tub & Big Walk-in Closet.Split Secondary Bedrooms.Excellent FRISCO ISD Schools.Private Huge backyard.Community Swimming Pool.Close to Schools,Highways,Cowboy Complex,Shops & Markets,Shops at Legacy,Legacy West Shopping & Stonebriar Mall.Work in Progess-New Paint,Framed mirrors,adding door to water closet,new fixures,fan,living rm blinds,microwave & bathrooms texture after removing wallpaper.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8000 Gulf Street have any available units?
8000 Gulf Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8000 Gulf Street have?
Some of 8000 Gulf Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8000 Gulf Street currently offering any rent specials?
8000 Gulf Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8000 Gulf Street pet-friendly?
No, 8000 Gulf Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8000 Gulf Street offer parking?
Yes, 8000 Gulf Street offers parking.
Does 8000 Gulf Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8000 Gulf Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8000 Gulf Street have a pool?
Yes, 8000 Gulf Street has a pool.
Does 8000 Gulf Street have accessible units?
No, 8000 Gulf Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8000 Gulf Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8000 Gulf Street has units with dishwashers.

