8000 Gulf Street

Amenities
Location! Location! Location! Immaculate Cozy 3BR 2BA 1Story home in most desired Frisco Preston Lakes.Prime Neighborhood Location in Frisco between HILLCREST & COIT,just North of HWY 121.Open Floor Plan.Recently Updated Wood Floor throughout house.Stacked Living & Dining.Master Suite with Separate Shower,Dual Sink,Garden Tub & Big Walk-in Closet.Split Secondary Bedrooms.Excellent FRISCO ISD Schools.Private Huge backyard.Community Swimming Pool.Close to Schools,Highways,Cowboy Complex,Shops & Markets,Shops at Legacy,Legacy West Shopping & Stonebriar Mall.Work in Progess-New Paint,Framed mirrors,adding door to water closet,new fixures,fan,living rm blinds,microwave & bathrooms texture after removing wallpaper.