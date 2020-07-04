All apartments in Frisco
7971 Quiet Meadow Lane
7971 Quiet Meadow Lane

7971 Quiet Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7971 Quiet Meadow Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous 4 3 home in central Frisco’s highly desired Meadow Hill Estates. Features crown molding, scraped hardwood, tall ceilings, plantation shutters, gas fireplace. Open kitchen includes SS appliances, breakfast bar, island, granite counters, tile backsplash, modern fixtures, pantry, breakfast nook, abundant cabinet. Huge master bed. Master bath boosts duel sinks, garden tub, frameless shower, walk in closet. 2 large secondary bedrooms & game room. Relax in backyard under 16'x29' wood arbor. This fenced backyard has large shade trees ready for summer barbecues. It is close to Frisco's Entertainment District, elem & middle schools, Warren Park, library, retail shopping, comm pool & private neighborhood pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7971 Quiet Meadow Lane have any available units?
7971 Quiet Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7971 Quiet Meadow Lane have?
Some of 7971 Quiet Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7971 Quiet Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7971 Quiet Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7971 Quiet Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7971 Quiet Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7971 Quiet Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7971 Quiet Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 7971 Quiet Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7971 Quiet Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7971 Quiet Meadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7971 Quiet Meadow Lane has a pool.
Does 7971 Quiet Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 7971 Quiet Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7971 Quiet Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7971 Quiet Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

