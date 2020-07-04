7971 Quiet Meadow Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous 4 3 home in central Frisco’s highly desired Meadow Hill Estates. Features crown molding, scraped hardwood, tall ceilings, plantation shutters, gas fireplace. Open kitchen includes SS appliances, breakfast bar, island, granite counters, tile backsplash, modern fixtures, pantry, breakfast nook, abundant cabinet. Huge master bed. Master bath boosts duel sinks, garden tub, frameless shower, walk in closet. 2 large secondary bedrooms & game room. Relax in backyard under 16'x29' wood arbor. This fenced backyard has large shade trees ready for summer barbecues. It is close to Frisco's Entertainment District, elem & middle schools, Warren Park, library, retail shopping, comm pool & private neighborhood pond.