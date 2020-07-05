Rent Calculator
All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 7955 Roundtable Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7955 Roundtable Road
Last updated November 26 2019 at 2:40 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7955 Roundtable Road
7955 Roundtable Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7955 Roundtable Road, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home in Frisco and Frisco ISD. Great backyard with covered patio. Wood burning fireplace and freshly painted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7955 Roundtable Road have any available units?
7955 Roundtable Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7955 Roundtable Road have?
Some of 7955 Roundtable Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7955 Roundtable Road currently offering any rent specials?
7955 Roundtable Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7955 Roundtable Road pet-friendly?
No, 7955 Roundtable Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 7955 Roundtable Road offer parking?
Yes, 7955 Roundtable Road offers parking.
Does 7955 Roundtable Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7955 Roundtable Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7955 Roundtable Road have a pool?
No, 7955 Roundtable Road does not have a pool.
Does 7955 Roundtable Road have accessible units?
No, 7955 Roundtable Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7955 Roundtable Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7955 Roundtable Road has units with dishwashers.
