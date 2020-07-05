All apartments in Frisco
Last updated November 26 2019 at 2:40 AM

7955 Roundtable Road

7955 Roundtable Road · No Longer Available
Location

7955 Roundtable Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home in Frisco and Frisco ISD. Great backyard with covered patio. Wood burning fireplace and freshly painted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7955 Roundtable Road have any available units?
7955 Roundtable Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7955 Roundtable Road have?
Some of 7955 Roundtable Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7955 Roundtable Road currently offering any rent specials?
7955 Roundtable Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7955 Roundtable Road pet-friendly?
No, 7955 Roundtable Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7955 Roundtable Road offer parking?
Yes, 7955 Roundtable Road offers parking.
Does 7955 Roundtable Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7955 Roundtable Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7955 Roundtable Road have a pool?
No, 7955 Roundtable Road does not have a pool.
Does 7955 Roundtable Road have accessible units?
No, 7955 Roundtable Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7955 Roundtable Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7955 Roundtable Road has units with dishwashers.

