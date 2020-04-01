7951 Quest Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The home has just been remodeled Jan 2019. New paint, new floors, new Granite counters in bathrooms with new tile and tubs and faucets and lights, new Quartz counters and faucet in Kitchen, canned LED lights

4 bedroom home with nice back yard and a gate across the driveway makes this a great safe place for the kids to play. The only carpet is on the stairs. New LED lights installed in all the closets, bathrooms,kitchen, and walk in pantry. Comes with a nice side by side Refrigerator. 4th bedroom is 19 ft long and could be used as another living area. Extra storage building in the backyard could be nice place for children's playhouse.NO Smoking in house.No pets. Ready for new tenants.