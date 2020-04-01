All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7951 Quest Court

7951 Quest Court · No Longer Available
Location

7951 Quest Court, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The home has just been remodeled Jan 2019. New paint, new floors, new Granite counters in bathrooms with new tile and tubs and faucets and lights, new Quartz counters and faucet in Kitchen, canned LED lights
4 bedroom home with nice back yard and a gate across the driveway makes this a great safe place for the kids to play. The only carpet is on the stairs. New LED lights installed in all the closets, bathrooms,kitchen, and walk in pantry. Comes with a nice side by side Refrigerator. 4th bedroom is 19 ft long and could be used as another living area. Extra storage building in the backyard could be nice place for children's playhouse.NO Smoking in house.No pets. Ready for new tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7951 Quest Court have any available units?
7951 Quest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7951 Quest Court have?
Some of 7951 Quest Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7951 Quest Court currently offering any rent specials?
7951 Quest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7951 Quest Court pet-friendly?
No, 7951 Quest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7951 Quest Court offer parking?
Yes, 7951 Quest Court offers parking.
Does 7951 Quest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7951 Quest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7951 Quest Court have a pool?
No, 7951 Quest Court does not have a pool.
Does 7951 Quest Court have accessible units?
No, 7951 Quest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7951 Quest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7951 Quest Court has units with dishwashers.

