Beautiful, sophisticated town home located at the Canals 2 Grand Park - South West Frisco, nice wrap around front porch overlooking the terrific views of the canals, Across from the amenity center and pool. Very nice amenities throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 7911 Canal St have?
Some of 7911 Canal St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
