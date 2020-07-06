All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 7911 Canal St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7911 Canal St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7911 Canal St

7911 Canal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7911 Canal Street, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, sophisticated town home located at the Canals 2 Grand Park - South West Frisco, nice wrap around front porch overlooking the terrific views of the canals, Across from the amenity center and pool. Very nice amenities throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7911 Canal St have any available units?
7911 Canal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7911 Canal St have?
Some of 7911 Canal St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7911 Canal St currently offering any rent specials?
7911 Canal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7911 Canal St pet-friendly?
No, 7911 Canal St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7911 Canal St offer parking?
Yes, 7911 Canal St offers parking.
Does 7911 Canal St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7911 Canal St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7911 Canal St have a pool?
Yes, 7911 Canal St has a pool.
Does 7911 Canal St have accessible units?
No, 7911 Canal St does not have accessible units.
Does 7911 Canal St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7911 Canal St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District