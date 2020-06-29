All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 7903 Dunafan Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7903 Dunafan Court
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:20 PM

7903 Dunafan Court

7903 Dunafan Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7903 Dunafan Court, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Large executive level home. Built ins in study. Large family room and kitchen. Large cul-de-sac lot. Full covered brick patio and out door grilling area. 4 living rooms including family room, media room, game room and dual staircases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7903 Dunafan Court have any available units?
7903 Dunafan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7903 Dunafan Court have?
Some of 7903 Dunafan Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7903 Dunafan Court currently offering any rent specials?
7903 Dunafan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7903 Dunafan Court pet-friendly?
No, 7903 Dunafan Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7903 Dunafan Court offer parking?
Yes, 7903 Dunafan Court offers parking.
Does 7903 Dunafan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7903 Dunafan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7903 Dunafan Court have a pool?
No, 7903 Dunafan Court does not have a pool.
Does 7903 Dunafan Court have accessible units?
No, 7903 Dunafan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7903 Dunafan Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7903 Dunafan Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District