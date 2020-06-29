7903 Dunafan Court

Large executive level home. Built ins in study. Large family room and kitchen. Large cul-de-sac lot. Full covered brick patio and out door grilling area. 4 living rooms including family room, media room, game room and dual staircases.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
