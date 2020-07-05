All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

7892 Tournament Road

7892 Tournament Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7892 Tournament Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home tons of windows offering natural light. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, large master suite with separate tub and shower. Pets approved on case by case with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7892 Tournament Road have any available units?
7892 Tournament Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7892 Tournament Road have?
Some of 7892 Tournament Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7892 Tournament Road currently offering any rent specials?
7892 Tournament Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7892 Tournament Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7892 Tournament Road is pet friendly.
Does 7892 Tournament Road offer parking?
Yes, 7892 Tournament Road offers parking.
Does 7892 Tournament Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7892 Tournament Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7892 Tournament Road have a pool?
No, 7892 Tournament Road does not have a pool.
Does 7892 Tournament Road have accessible units?
No, 7892 Tournament Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7892 Tournament Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7892 Tournament Road has units with dishwashers.

