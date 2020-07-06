Rent Calculator
All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 7868 Milestone Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7868 Milestone Ridge Drive
Location
7868 Milestone Ridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7868 Milestone Ridge Drive have any available units?
7868 Milestone Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7868 Milestone Ridge Drive have?
Some of 7868 Milestone Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7868 Milestone Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7868 Milestone Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7868 Milestone Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7868 Milestone Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 7868 Milestone Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 7868 Milestone Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7868 Milestone Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7868 Milestone Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7868 Milestone Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 7868 Milestone Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7868 Milestone Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7868 Milestone Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7868 Milestone Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7868 Milestone Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
