7810 Constance Avenue
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:10 PM

7810 Constance Avenue

7810 Constance Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7810 Constance Ave, Frisco, TX 75034
Starwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
Fantastic, like new home built by Southgate Homes in The Canals at Grand Park. Double entry doors lead to an expansive entry. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Study with French doors and built-ins. Living room with soaring ceilings and gas log fireplace. Formal dining room with butler's pantry and wine bar. Incredible kitchen features granite countertops, high end appliances including gas range top and built-in refrigerator, large island and walk-in pantry. Downstairs master suite offers a private bath with soaking tub and walk-in shower. Downstairs guest suite. Upstairs offers three bedrooms with ensuite baths, game room and media room. Backyard offers covered and expanded patio with outdoor fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7810 Constance Avenue have any available units?
7810 Constance Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7810 Constance Avenue have?
Some of 7810 Constance Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7810 Constance Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7810 Constance Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7810 Constance Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7810 Constance Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7810 Constance Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7810 Constance Avenue offers parking.
Does 7810 Constance Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7810 Constance Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7810 Constance Avenue have a pool?
No, 7810 Constance Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7810 Constance Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7810 Constance Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7810 Constance Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7810 Constance Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

