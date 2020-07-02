7810 Constance Avenue

Amenities

Fantastic, like new home built by Southgate Homes in The Canals at Grand Park. Double entry doors lead to an expansive entry. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Study with French doors and built-ins. Living room with soaring ceilings and gas log fireplace. Formal dining room with butler's pantry and wine bar. Incredible kitchen features granite countertops, high end appliances including gas range top and built-in refrigerator, large island and walk-in pantry. Downstairs master suite offers a private bath with soaking tub and walk-in shower. Downstairs guest suite. Upstairs offers three bedrooms with ensuite baths, game room and media room. Backyard offers covered and expanded patio with outdoor fireplace.