7806 WILLIAMS Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities

CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN A NICE NEIGHBORHOOD! NEAR TO FRISCO SQUARE. NEW KITCHEN AND NEW BATH! SPACIOUS AND SHADY BACKYARD. UPGRADE INCLUDES PAINTED AND NEW FLOOR. BEAUTIFUL PLACE READY TO MOVE IN.