All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 7804 Brookview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7804 Brookview Drive
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:33 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7804 Brookview Drive
7804 Brookview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7804 Brookview Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Creek view one story house in the center of Frisco. Close to Star center, FC Dallas Stadium and Stone Brier Mall. Fully remodeled with hard floor throughout. Available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7804 Brookview Drive have any available units?
7804 Brookview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7804 Brookview Drive have?
Some of 7804 Brookview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7804 Brookview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7804 Brookview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7804 Brookview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7804 Brookview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 7804 Brookview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7804 Brookview Drive offers parking.
Does 7804 Brookview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7804 Brookview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7804 Brookview Drive have a pool?
No, 7804 Brookview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7804 Brookview Drive have accessible units?
No, 7804 Brookview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7804 Brookview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7804 Brookview Drive has units with dishwashers.
