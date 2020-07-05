All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 778 Fall River Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
778 Fall River Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:03 PM

778 Fall River Drive

778 Fall River Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

778 Fall River Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful, Spacious home on a large corner lot. Massive kitchen boasts sit down granite counters, with cherry cabinetry. Adjacent pantry. All bathrooms have granite counters. Office features a fireplace. 1st floor Master has own fireplace with custom walk in closet, Family room is open to kitchen and has soaring ceilings. Backyard features 3 car garage and private fence. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 778 Fall River Drive have any available units?
778 Fall River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 778 Fall River Drive have?
Some of 778 Fall River Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 778 Fall River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
778 Fall River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 778 Fall River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 778 Fall River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 778 Fall River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 778 Fall River Drive offers parking.
Does 778 Fall River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 778 Fall River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 778 Fall River Drive have a pool?
No, 778 Fall River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 778 Fall River Drive have accessible units?
No, 778 Fall River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 778 Fall River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 778 Fall River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District