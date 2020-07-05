Description Coming Soon! If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7680 Tournament Road have any available units?
7680 Tournament Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 7680 Tournament Road currently offering any rent specials?
7680 Tournament Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7680 Tournament Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7680 Tournament Road is pet friendly.
Does 7680 Tournament Road offer parking?
No, 7680 Tournament Road does not offer parking.
Does 7680 Tournament Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7680 Tournament Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7680 Tournament Road have a pool?
No, 7680 Tournament Road does not have a pool.
Does 7680 Tournament Road have accessible units?
No, 7680 Tournament Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7680 Tournament Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7680 Tournament Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7680 Tournament Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7680 Tournament Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)