Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car garage. Large spacious living room with fireplace, separate dining room and eat in kitchen with built-ins. Lots of land to let children play, large concrete pad in back for gatherings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7674 North Street have any available units?
7674 North Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7674 North Street have?
Some of 7674 North Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7674 North Street currently offering any rent specials?
7674 North Street is not currently offering any rent specials.