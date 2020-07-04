7674 North Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car garage. Large spacious living room with fireplace, separate dining room and eat in kitchen with built-ins. Lots of land to let children play, large concrete pad in back for gatherings.