7674 North Street
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:38 AM

7674 North Street

7674 North St · No Longer Available
Location

7674 North St, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car garage. Large spacious living room with fireplace, separate dining room and eat in kitchen with built-ins. Lots of land to let children play, large concrete pad in back for gatherings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7674 North Street have any available units?
7674 North Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7674 North Street have?
Some of 7674 North Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7674 North Street currently offering any rent specials?
7674 North Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7674 North Street pet-friendly?
No, 7674 North Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7674 North Street offer parking?
Yes, 7674 North Street offers parking.
Does 7674 North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7674 North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7674 North Street have a pool?
No, 7674 North Street does not have a pool.
Does 7674 North Street have accessible units?
No, 7674 North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7674 North Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7674 North Street has units with dishwashers.

