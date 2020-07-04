All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 23 2019 at 6:53 AM

7650 Kings Ridge

7650 Kings Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

7650 Kings Ridge Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great updated duplex - three year old roof, laminate wood floors and carpet - fresh paint and bath fixtures. Excellent location near the heart of Frisco. Easy access to major freeways. Exemplary Frisco Schools. Private patio area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7650 Kings Ridge have any available units?
7650 Kings Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7650 Kings Ridge have?
Some of 7650 Kings Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7650 Kings Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
7650 Kings Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7650 Kings Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 7650 Kings Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7650 Kings Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 7650 Kings Ridge offers parking.
Does 7650 Kings Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7650 Kings Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7650 Kings Ridge have a pool?
No, 7650 Kings Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 7650 Kings Ridge have accessible units?
No, 7650 Kings Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 7650 Kings Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7650 Kings Ridge has units with dishwashers.

