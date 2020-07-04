Great updated duplex - three year old roof, laminate wood floors and carpet - fresh paint and bath fixtures. Excellent location near the heart of Frisco. Easy access to major freeways. Exemplary Frisco Schools. Private patio area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 7650 Kings Ridge have?
Some of 7650 Kings Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
