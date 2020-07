Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Move In Ready. Excellent one story garden home in the desirable Queen’s Gate Community. Light & Open floor plan, Large Kitchen, Split bedroom design. Master is joined by master bath with garden tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet and split sinks. Open patio and private yard. Great Location near 121 and Tollway, as well as shopping centers. Pet restrictions:1 Dog under 35lbs-No Cats.