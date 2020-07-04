All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7640 Kings Ridge

7640 Kings Ridge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7640 Kings Ridge Rd, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Excellent location near the heart of Frisco. Easy access to major freeways. Exemplary Frisco Schools. Great yard and patio areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7640 Kings Ridge have any available units?
7640 Kings Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7640 Kings Ridge have?
Some of 7640 Kings Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7640 Kings Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
7640 Kings Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7640 Kings Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 7640 Kings Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7640 Kings Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 7640 Kings Ridge offers parking.
Does 7640 Kings Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7640 Kings Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7640 Kings Ridge have a pool?
No, 7640 Kings Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 7640 Kings Ridge have accessible units?
No, 7640 Kings Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 7640 Kings Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7640 Kings Ridge has units with dishwashers.

