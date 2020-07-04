All apartments in Frisco
7630 Kings Ridge Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7630 Kings Ridge Road

7630 Kings Ridge Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

7630 Kings Ridge Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy home in the heart of Frisco. 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. New carpets and new interior paints, gas logs in fireplace. Available to occupy right away. Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7630 Kings Ridge Road have any available units?
7630 Kings Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7630 Kings Ridge Road have?
Some of 7630 Kings Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7630 Kings Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
7630 Kings Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7630 Kings Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 7630 Kings Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7630 Kings Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 7630 Kings Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 7630 Kings Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7630 Kings Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7630 Kings Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 7630 Kings Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 7630 Kings Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 7630 Kings Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7630 Kings Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7630 Kings Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

