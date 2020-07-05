All apartments in Frisco
Location

7616 Sonoma Valley Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming One-Story Home in Frisco. Well-kept Corner Lot Property with Large Backyard. Covered Patio. 3 Bedrooms with an extra Study Room. 2 Living Areas. Easy Access to Preston Rd & Dallas North Tollway. Home is Ready for New Tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7616 Sonoma Valley Drive have any available units?
7616 Sonoma Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7616 Sonoma Valley Drive have?
Some of 7616 Sonoma Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7616 Sonoma Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7616 Sonoma Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7616 Sonoma Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7616 Sonoma Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7616 Sonoma Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7616 Sonoma Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 7616 Sonoma Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7616 Sonoma Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7616 Sonoma Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 7616 Sonoma Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7616 Sonoma Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 7616 Sonoma Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7616 Sonoma Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7616 Sonoma Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

