7616 Sonoma Valley Drive

Charming One-Story Home in Frisco. Well-kept Corner Lot Property with Large Backyard. Covered Patio. 3 Bedrooms with an extra Study Room. 2 Living Areas. Easy Access to Preston Rd & Dallas North Tollway. Home is Ready for New Tenants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
