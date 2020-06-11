Totally upgraded interior Town home style duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms up stairs Open living area downstairs with half bath and attached 2 car garage. Small fenced area on side accessible from the living area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7610 Kings Ridge Road have any available units?
7610 Kings Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7610 Kings Ridge Road have?
Some of 7610 Kings Ridge Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7610 Kings Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
7610 Kings Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.