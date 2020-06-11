All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 7610 Kings Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7610 Kings Ridge Road
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:55 AM

7610 Kings Ridge Road

7610 Kings Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7610 Kings Ridge Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally upgraded interior Town home style duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms up stairs Open living area downstairs with half bath and attached 2 car garage. Small fenced area on side accessible from the living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7610 Kings Ridge Road have any available units?
7610 Kings Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7610 Kings Ridge Road have?
Some of 7610 Kings Ridge Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7610 Kings Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
7610 Kings Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7610 Kings Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 7610 Kings Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7610 Kings Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 7610 Kings Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 7610 Kings Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7610 Kings Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7610 Kings Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 7610 Kings Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 7610 Kings Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 7610 Kings Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7610 Kings Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7610 Kings Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District