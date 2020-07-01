All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7601 Fossil Ridge Drive

7601 Fossil Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7601 Fossil Ridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Great open floor plan, Large rooms with high ceiling. Wood flooring down stairs, Wood floors new carpet in bedrooms. Master down. large game room upstairs with 3 bedrooms Fenced yard. Near Community pool
excellent schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7601 Fossil Ridge Drive have any available units?
7601 Fossil Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7601 Fossil Ridge Drive have?
Some of 7601 Fossil Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7601 Fossil Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7601 Fossil Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7601 Fossil Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7601 Fossil Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7601 Fossil Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7601 Fossil Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 7601 Fossil Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7601 Fossil Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7601 Fossil Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7601 Fossil Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 7601 Fossil Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 7601 Fossil Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7601 Fossil Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7601 Fossil Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

