Great open floor plan, Large rooms with high ceiling. Wood flooring down stairs, Wood floors new carpet in bedrooms. Master down. large game room upstairs with 3 bedrooms Fenced yard. Near Community pool excellent schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7601 Fossil Ridge Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
What amenities does 7601 Fossil Ridge Drive have?
Some of 7601 Fossil Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7601 Fossil Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7601 Fossil Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.