Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:28 PM

7600 Sonoma Valley Drive

7600 Sonoma Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7600 Sonoma Valley Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4-bedroom 1-story in a great Frisco location! Tile floors, updated lighting, natural light, warm neutral color and an open floorplan greet guests. Island kitchen boasts granite counters, tumbled stone backsplash, faux finished cabinets & bay window sitting breakfast nook. Brick fireplace complements the open family room. Formal living & dining spaces are perfect for entertaining! Spacious Master suite offers his & her sinks, separate shower, garden tub & large closet. Open patio overlooks the spacious backyard-perfect for pets or play! Excellent Frisco location with easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment & award winning schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 Sonoma Valley Drive have any available units?
7600 Sonoma Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7600 Sonoma Valley Drive have?
Some of 7600 Sonoma Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 Sonoma Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7600 Sonoma Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 Sonoma Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7600 Sonoma Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7600 Sonoma Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7600 Sonoma Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 7600 Sonoma Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7600 Sonoma Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 Sonoma Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 7600 Sonoma Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7600 Sonoma Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 7600 Sonoma Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 Sonoma Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7600 Sonoma Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

