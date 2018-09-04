7600 Sonoma Valley Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 4-bedroom 1-story in a great Frisco location! Tile floors, updated lighting, natural light, warm neutral color and an open floorplan greet guests. Island kitchen boasts granite counters, tumbled stone backsplash, faux finished cabinets & bay window sitting breakfast nook. Brick fireplace complements the open family room. Formal living & dining spaces are perfect for entertaining! Spacious Master suite offers his & her sinks, separate shower, garden tub & large closet. Open patio overlooks the spacious backyard-perfect for pets or play! Excellent Frisco location with easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment & award winning schools!!