Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7581 Kings Ridge Road
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:08 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7581 Kings Ridge Road
7581 Kings Ridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7581 Kings Ridge Road, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cozy home with great yard and covered deck. Yard maintenance included.
Owner Agent. Term negotiable
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7581 Kings Ridge Road have any available units?
7581 Kings Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
Is 7581 Kings Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
7581 Kings Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7581 Kings Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 7581 Kings Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 7581 Kings Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 7581 Kings Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 7581 Kings Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7581 Kings Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7581 Kings Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 7581 Kings Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 7581 Kings Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 7581 Kings Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7581 Kings Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7581 Kings Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7581 Kings Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7581 Kings Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
