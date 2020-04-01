All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 7570 Kings Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7570 Kings Ridge Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7570 Kings Ridge Road

7570 Kings Ridge Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7570 Kings Ridge Rd, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Town home style duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. just updated and renovated with all new finishes, new appliances, HVAC system, paint and carpet. Has garage openers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7570 Kings Ridge Road have any available units?
7570 Kings Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7570 Kings Ridge Road have?
Some of 7570 Kings Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7570 Kings Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
7570 Kings Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7570 Kings Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 7570 Kings Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7570 Kings Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 7570 Kings Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 7570 Kings Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7570 Kings Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7570 Kings Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 7570 Kings Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 7570 Kings Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 7570 Kings Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7570 Kings Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7570 Kings Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District