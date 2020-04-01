Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
7570 Kings Ridge Road
7570 Kings Ridge Rd
·
No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location
7570 Kings Ridge Rd, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Town home style duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. just updated and renovated with all new finishes, new appliances, HVAC system, paint and carpet. Has garage openers
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7570 Kings Ridge Road have any available units?
7570 Kings Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7570 Kings Ridge Road have?
Some of 7570 Kings Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7570 Kings Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
7570 Kings Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7570 Kings Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 7570 Kings Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 7570 Kings Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 7570 Kings Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 7570 Kings Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7570 Kings Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7570 Kings Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 7570 Kings Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 7570 Kings Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 7570 Kings Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7570 Kings Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7570 Kings Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
