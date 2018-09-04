All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:46 PM

7501 Kings Ridge Road

7501 Kings Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

7501 Kings Ridge Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7501 Kings Ridge Road have any available units?
7501 Kings Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 7501 Kings Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
7501 Kings Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7501 Kings Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7501 Kings Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 7501 Kings Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 7501 Kings Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 7501 Kings Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7501 Kings Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7501 Kings Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 7501 Kings Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 7501 Kings Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 7501 Kings Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7501 Kings Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7501 Kings Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7501 Kings Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7501 Kings Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

