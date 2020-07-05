Great floor-plan with vaulted ceiling*Galley kitchen opens to family room*New SS appliances*breakfast bar and nook* Master suite on 2nd floor with WI closet & vaulted ceilings*Game-room*TV room upstairs with spacious secondary sleeping rooms. All new flooring; fresh paint*Washer*Dryer*Fridge provided. Cozy fenced backyard. Close to schools and shopping. Community pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7401 Danbridge Lane have any available units?
7401 Danbridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7401 Danbridge Lane have?
Some of 7401 Danbridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7401 Danbridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7401 Danbridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.