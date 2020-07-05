All apartments in Frisco
7364 Joshua Road
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

7364 Joshua Road

7364 Joshua Rd · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

7364 Joshua Rd, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful New Home in Frisco ISD. Be the first to live in this dream house. Located 2 minutes from Tollway and Preston.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7364 Joshua Road have any available units?
7364 Joshua Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7364 Joshua Road have?
Some of 7364 Joshua Road's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7364 Joshua Road currently offering any rent specials?
7364 Joshua Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7364 Joshua Road pet-friendly?
No, 7364 Joshua Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7364 Joshua Road offer parking?
No, 7364 Joshua Road does not offer parking.
Does 7364 Joshua Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7364 Joshua Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7364 Joshua Road have a pool?
No, 7364 Joshua Road does not have a pool.
Does 7364 Joshua Road have accessible units?
No, 7364 Joshua Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7364 Joshua Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7364 Joshua Road has units with dishwashers.

