All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 7341 Danbridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7341 Danbridge Lane
Last updated August 25 2019 at 2:53 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7341 Danbridge Lane
7341 Danbridge Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7341 Danbridge Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7341 Danbridge Lane have any available units?
7341 Danbridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7341 Danbridge Lane have?
Some of 7341 Danbridge Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7341 Danbridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7341 Danbridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7341 Danbridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7341 Danbridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 7341 Danbridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7341 Danbridge Lane offers parking.
Does 7341 Danbridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7341 Danbridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7341 Danbridge Lane have a pool?
No, 7341 Danbridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7341 Danbridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 7341 Danbridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7341 Danbridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7341 Danbridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
