All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 7298 Juniper Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7298 Juniper Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:35 PM

7298 Juniper Drive

7298 Juniper Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7298 Juniper Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredibly updated home in Frisco's Meadow Hill Estates! This gorgeous home features brand new paint, appliances, flooring, countertops, kitchen backsplash, and lighting throughout! Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, island that doubles as a breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. Kitchen overlooks the breakfast room and living room that has a beautiful stone fireplace. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, and master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. Covered patio right outside the backdoor that leads out to a spacious grassy backyard!
This home is also within walking distance to Warren Sports Complex!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7298 Juniper Drive have any available units?
7298 Juniper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7298 Juniper Drive have?
Some of 7298 Juniper Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7298 Juniper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7298 Juniper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7298 Juniper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7298 Juniper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7298 Juniper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7298 Juniper Drive offers parking.
Does 7298 Juniper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7298 Juniper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7298 Juniper Drive have a pool?
No, 7298 Juniper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7298 Juniper Drive have accessible units?
No, 7298 Juniper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7298 Juniper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7298 Juniper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District