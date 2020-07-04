7298 Juniper Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Incredibly updated home in Frisco's Meadow Hill Estates! This gorgeous home features brand new paint, appliances, flooring, countertops, kitchen backsplash, and lighting throughout! Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, island that doubles as a breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. Kitchen overlooks the breakfast room and living room that has a beautiful stone fireplace. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, and master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. Covered patio right outside the backdoor that leads out to a spacious grassy backyard!

This home is also within walking distance to Warren Sports Complex!