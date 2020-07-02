All apartments in Frisco
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:31 AM

7209 Bouquet Drive

7209 Bouquet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7209 Bouquet Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,222 sq ft, 1 story home in Frisco! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7209 Bouquet Drive have any available units?
7209 Bouquet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7209 Bouquet Drive have?
Some of 7209 Bouquet Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7209 Bouquet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7209 Bouquet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7209 Bouquet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7209 Bouquet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7209 Bouquet Drive offer parking?
No, 7209 Bouquet Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7209 Bouquet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7209 Bouquet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7209 Bouquet Drive have a pool?
No, 7209 Bouquet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7209 Bouquet Drive have accessible units?
No, 7209 Bouquet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7209 Bouquet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7209 Bouquet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

