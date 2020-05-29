All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

72 Emerald Pond Drive

72 Emerald Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

72 Emerald Pond Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderful home in a gated community with beautiful neighborhood features such as ponds, fountains, waterfalls and a golf course. Master bed down. Multiple living areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Emerald Pond Drive have any available units?
72 Emerald Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 Emerald Pond Drive have?
Some of 72 Emerald Pond Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Emerald Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
72 Emerald Pond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Emerald Pond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 72 Emerald Pond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 72 Emerald Pond Drive offer parking?
No, 72 Emerald Pond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 72 Emerald Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Emerald Pond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Emerald Pond Drive have a pool?
No, 72 Emerald Pond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 72 Emerald Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 72 Emerald Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Emerald Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Emerald Pond Drive has units with dishwashers.

