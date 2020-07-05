All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 7171 Juniper Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7171 Juniper Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:13 AM

7171 Juniper Drive

7171 Juniper Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7171 Juniper Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 2 store home in Frisco across Frisco Commons Park!
Vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and private backyard. Easy access to Dallas North Toll.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7171 Juniper Drive have any available units?
7171 Juniper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7171 Juniper Drive have?
Some of 7171 Juniper Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7171 Juniper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7171 Juniper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7171 Juniper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7171 Juniper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7171 Juniper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7171 Juniper Drive offers parking.
Does 7171 Juniper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7171 Juniper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7171 Juniper Drive have a pool?
No, 7171 Juniper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7171 Juniper Drive have accessible units?
No, 7171 Juniper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7171 Juniper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7171 Juniper Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District