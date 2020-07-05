Rent Calculator
7171 Juniper Drive
7171 Juniper Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7171 Juniper Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 2 store home in Frisco across Frisco Commons Park!
Vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and private backyard. Easy access to Dallas North Toll.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7171 Juniper Drive have any available units?
7171 Juniper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7171 Juniper Drive have?
Some of 7171 Juniper Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 7171 Juniper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7171 Juniper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7171 Juniper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7171 Juniper Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 7171 Juniper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7171 Juniper Drive offers parking.
Does 7171 Juniper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7171 Juniper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7171 Juniper Drive have a pool?
No, 7171 Juniper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7171 Juniper Drive have accessible units?
No, 7171 Juniper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7171 Juniper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7171 Juniper Drive has units with dishwashers.
