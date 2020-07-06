All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 25 2020 at 12:58 AM

7166 Lazy Meadow Lane

7166 Lazy Meadow Lane
Location

7166 Lazy Meadow Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Frisco ISD! Beautiful 1.5 story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in the heart of frisco with 2 separate living areas.Split bedrooms all downstairs.Oversized gameroom upstairs.Updated back patio perfect for entertaining. Home features open concept design with hardwood floors,granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Master bath has garden tub with separate shower & double sink vanity.Recent updates include HVAC replaced, new roof & fence replaced. Walking distance to Warren sports complex with multiple walking trails, fishing pond,volleyball,basketball,Tennis courts,football,baseball, soccer fields,playground & picnic area. Convenient access to DNT, Preston Rd, schools, shopping & restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7166 Lazy Meadow Lane have any available units?
7166 Lazy Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7166 Lazy Meadow Lane have?
Some of 7166 Lazy Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7166 Lazy Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7166 Lazy Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7166 Lazy Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7166 Lazy Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7166 Lazy Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7166 Lazy Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 7166 Lazy Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7166 Lazy Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7166 Lazy Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 7166 Lazy Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7166 Lazy Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 7166 Lazy Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7166 Lazy Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7166 Lazy Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

