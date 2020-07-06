7166 Lazy Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court game room parking playground garage tennis court volleyball court

Frisco ISD! Beautiful 1.5 story, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in the heart of frisco with 2 separate living areas.Split bedrooms all downstairs.Oversized gameroom upstairs.Updated back patio perfect for entertaining. Home features open concept design with hardwood floors,granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Master bath has garden tub with separate shower & double sink vanity.Recent updates include HVAC replaced, new roof & fence replaced. Walking distance to Warren sports complex with multiple walking trails, fishing pond,volleyball,basketball,Tennis courts,football,baseball, soccer fields,playground & picnic area. Convenient access to DNT, Preston Rd, schools, shopping & restaurants