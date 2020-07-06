7093 Bay Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

ESTATE SERIES! DeLeon 3 bed-2.5 bath plan made for entertaining! Elegant leaded glass door leads to rotunda entry flanked by french doors to private study w coffered ceiling. Family rm w stone fireplace & sunroom overlooks massive outdoor liv area w outdoor kitchen & custom pergola. Gourmet island kitchen w stone archway surrounding 5-burner gas cooktop boasts double convection ovens. Granite counters extend into adjoining breakfast rm w bay windows. Formal dining room w trey ceiling, chair rail & double crown molding. Master suite boasts game rm, master bedrm w bay windows opening to ensuite w separate vanities. Two more split bedrooms w Jack'n'Jill bath make this a must-see! Golf cart garage! Age Restricted!