Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7026 Pecan Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

7026 Pecan Street

7026 Pecan Street · No Longer Available
Location

7026 Pecan Street, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is in a great location, has a huge, fenced backyard and in Frisco ISD!!! Kitchen features granite countertops and tile flooring! Must see! Must verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7026 Pecan Street have any available units?
7026 Pecan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7026 Pecan Street have?
Some of 7026 Pecan Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7026 Pecan Street currently offering any rent specials?
7026 Pecan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7026 Pecan Street pet-friendly?
No, 7026 Pecan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7026 Pecan Street offer parking?
Yes, 7026 Pecan Street offers parking.
Does 7026 Pecan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7026 Pecan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7026 Pecan Street have a pool?
No, 7026 Pecan Street does not have a pool.
Does 7026 Pecan Street have accessible units?
No, 7026 Pecan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7026 Pecan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7026 Pecan Street has units with dishwashers.

