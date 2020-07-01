All apartments in Frisco
7017 Cinnabar Drive

7017 Cinnabar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7017 Cinnabar Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,015 sq ft, 2 story home in Frisco! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7017 Cinnabar Drive have any available units?
7017 Cinnabar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 7017 Cinnabar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7017 Cinnabar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7017 Cinnabar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7017 Cinnabar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7017 Cinnabar Drive offer parking?
No, 7017 Cinnabar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7017 Cinnabar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7017 Cinnabar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7017 Cinnabar Drive have a pool?
No, 7017 Cinnabar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7017 Cinnabar Drive have accessible units?
No, 7017 Cinnabar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7017 Cinnabar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7017 Cinnabar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7017 Cinnabar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7017 Cinnabar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

