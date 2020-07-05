Rent Calculator
All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 7010 Inglenook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Frisco, TX
7010 Inglenook Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:52 AM
1 of 18
7010 Inglenook Drive
7010 Inglenook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7010 Inglenook Drive, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location, one story, 3 bedroom. Wood laminate flooring in family room and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen has an island with great cabinet space!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7010 Inglenook Drive have any available units?
7010 Inglenook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Frisco, TX
.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Frisco Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7010 Inglenook Drive have?
Some of 7010 Inglenook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7010 Inglenook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7010 Inglenook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 Inglenook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7010 Inglenook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Frisco
.
Does 7010 Inglenook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7010 Inglenook Drive offers parking.
Does 7010 Inglenook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7010 Inglenook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 Inglenook Drive have a pool?
No, 7010 Inglenook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7010 Inglenook Drive have accessible units?
No, 7010 Inglenook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7010 Inglenook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7010 Inglenook Drive has units with dishwashers.
