69 Cattail Pond Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:14 AM

69 Cattail Pond Drive

69 Cattail Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

69 Cattail Pond Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect location - Gated community of Willow Pond in heart of Frisco. Near Toll Way and 121. Three private lakes with fountain and trails. Near Frisco Exemplary schools. Great floor plan with high ceilings; master BR downstairs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Cattail Pond Drive have any available units?
69 Cattail Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 Cattail Pond Drive have?
Some of 69 Cattail Pond Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Cattail Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
69 Cattail Pond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Cattail Pond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 69 Cattail Pond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 69 Cattail Pond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 69 Cattail Pond Drive offers parking.
Does 69 Cattail Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Cattail Pond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Cattail Pond Drive have a pool?
No, 69 Cattail Pond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 69 Cattail Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 69 Cattail Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Cattail Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Cattail Pond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

