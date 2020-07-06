Perfect location - Gated community of Willow Pond in heart of Frisco. Near Toll Way and 121. Three private lakes with fountain and trails. Near Frisco Exemplary schools. Great floor plan with high ceilings; master BR downstairs
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 69 Cattail Pond Drive have any available units?
69 Cattail Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 Cattail Pond Drive have?
Some of 69 Cattail Pond Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Cattail Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
69 Cattail Pond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.