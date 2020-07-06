All apartments in Frisco
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
6893 Washakie Road
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:54 PM

6893 Washakie Road

6893 Washakie Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6893 Washakie Rd, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Incredible and stunning executive home is located in sought after Windrose at Phillips Creek Ranch, situated on a premium lot. The iron doors welcome you inside this beautiful home, featuring an open floorplan, high ceilings, spacious rooms and upgraded baths with three standing showers, and electronic and security upgrades, and custom designer lighting and chandeliers The large kitchen with Quartz counter tops opens to the great room with detailed ceilings and oversized windows, offering an abundance of natural light. Has a dog bath for pet lovers, If you desire outdoor entertaining space, large covered patio with fireplace, The HOA includes front yard maintenance and use of community pool and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6893 Washakie Road have any available units?
6893 Washakie Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6893 Washakie Road have?
Some of 6893 Washakie Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6893 Washakie Road currently offering any rent specials?
6893 Washakie Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6893 Washakie Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6893 Washakie Road is pet friendly.
Does 6893 Washakie Road offer parking?
No, 6893 Washakie Road does not offer parking.
Does 6893 Washakie Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6893 Washakie Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6893 Washakie Road have a pool?
Yes, 6893 Washakie Road has a pool.
Does 6893 Washakie Road have accessible units?
No, 6893 Washakie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6893 Washakie Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6893 Washakie Road has units with dishwashers.

