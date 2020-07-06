6893 Washakie Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Incredible and stunning executive home is located in sought after Windrose at Phillips Creek Ranch, situated on a premium lot. The iron doors welcome you inside this beautiful home, featuring an open floorplan, high ceilings, spacious rooms and upgraded baths with three standing showers, and electronic and security upgrades, and custom designer lighting and chandeliers The large kitchen with Quartz counter tops opens to the great room with detailed ceilings and oversized windows, offering an abundance of natural light. Has a dog bath for pet lovers, If you desire outdoor entertaining space, large covered patio with fireplace, The HOA includes front yard maintenance and use of community pool and amenities.