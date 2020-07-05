6817 Livorno Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Fantastic opportunity to rent in one of the most desirable townhouse commuters in all of a Frisco.

This 3 bed 2.1 bath townhome with a game room has recent updates including hardwood floors, carpet, interior paint, white cabinets in kitchen and SS appliances. Open floor plan on second floor with kitchen and living, makes for a great space to entertain. Secondary bedrooms and game room on 1st floor. Popular end unit with extra windows for more natural light and side yard. Minutes from the Star, Shops of Legacy and Legacy West. Walking distance to Shops of Starwood the new Stonebrook Village. Super convenient with immediate access onto the DNT.