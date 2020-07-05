All apartments in Frisco
6817 Livorno Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

6817 Livorno Lane

6817 Livorno Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6817 Livorno Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Fantastic opportunity to rent in one of the most desirable townhouse commuters in all of a Frisco.
This 3 bed 2.1 bath townhome with a game room has recent updates including hardwood floors, carpet, interior paint, white cabinets in kitchen and SS appliances. Open floor plan on second floor with kitchen and living, makes for a great space to entertain. Secondary bedrooms and game room on 1st floor. Popular end unit with extra windows for more natural light and side yard. Minutes from the Star, Shops of Legacy and Legacy West. Walking distance to Shops of Starwood the new Stonebrook Village. Super convenient with immediate access onto the DNT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6817 Livorno Lane have any available units?
6817 Livorno Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6817 Livorno Lane have?
Some of 6817 Livorno Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6817 Livorno Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6817 Livorno Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6817 Livorno Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6817 Livorno Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6817 Livorno Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6817 Livorno Lane offers parking.
Does 6817 Livorno Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6817 Livorno Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6817 Livorno Lane have a pool?
No, 6817 Livorno Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6817 Livorno Lane have accessible units?
No, 6817 Livorno Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6817 Livorno Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6817 Livorno Lane has units with dishwashers.

