Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:38 AM

6817 Kenway Drive

6817 Kenway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6817 Kenway Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Frisco Lakes - Del Webb Retirement Community

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Golf Course Estate Series home! The already-upscaled Morningside Lane plan features a HUGE 3-Season room overlooking the 12th hole. Includes FIREPLACE & FLAT-SCREEN TV plus stamped concrete floor, natural wood tongue & groove ceiling, fully screened, 4 ceiling fans, heater & great views on a nicely treed lot! Hardwoods & plantation shutters add elegance indoors, along w decorative lighting. Formal DR, island kitchen, butler's pantry. Master suite features trey ceiling, crown molding, dual sinks, & an artisan walk-in shower w rain head plus handheld spray. Second master overlooks patio w pergola along landscaped corner lot. 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath plus study. Safe room in oversized garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6817 Kenway Drive have any available units?
6817 Kenway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6817 Kenway Drive have?
Some of 6817 Kenway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6817 Kenway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6817 Kenway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6817 Kenway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6817 Kenway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6817 Kenway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6817 Kenway Drive offers parking.
Does 6817 Kenway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6817 Kenway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6817 Kenway Drive have a pool?
No, 6817 Kenway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6817 Kenway Drive have accessible units?
No, 6817 Kenway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6817 Kenway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6817 Kenway Drive has units with dishwashers.

