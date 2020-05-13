6817 Kenway Drive

Amenities

Golf Course Estate Series home! The already-upscaled Morningside Lane plan features a HUGE 3-Season room overlooking the 12th hole. Includes FIREPLACE & FLAT-SCREEN TV plus stamped concrete floor, natural wood tongue & groove ceiling, fully screened, 4 ceiling fans, heater & great views on a nicely treed lot! Hardwoods & plantation shutters add elegance indoors, along w decorative lighting. Formal DR, island kitchen, butler's pantry. Master suite features trey ceiling, crown molding, dual sinks, & an artisan walk-in shower w rain head plus handheld spray. Second master overlooks patio w pergola along landscaped corner lot. 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath plus study. Safe room in oversized garage!